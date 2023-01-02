4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team.

According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.

At 12:42 p.m., Anchorage police reported that four people had been arrested.

“SWAT will be clearing from the area shortly but police will remain on scene while the residence is processed,” police wrote. “Thank you for your cooperation this morning.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
M/V LeConte shown docked in Haines in July 2022 (File Image)
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Jacqueline Brewer
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
A suspect has been taken into custody following a prolonged investigation at a west Spenard...
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation

Latest News

Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
M/V LeConte shown docked in Haines in July 2022 (File Image)
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Past, present and future in Petersburg