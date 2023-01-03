2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans

Temperatures starting out in January well above normal for this time of year for much of Alaska
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey breaks down the forecast. This is the warmest Anchorage has been in more than seven weeks.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.

The warm air is both coming in from the south, while also being formed across the area as downsloping winds compress and warm up the air over Anchorage, portions of the Valley, and the Western Kenai Peninsula. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the low to mid-20s, with lows near 10 degrees.

It’ll be several days before we see temperatures cool back to normal levels. A large trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere is keeping Southcentral and Southeast under an active weather pattern. This means the coastal areas will continue to see scattered showers, which will fall as a snow/rain mix for most locations. Further inland, the mountains of Southcentral will block the heaviest precipitation from ever making it into Anchorage, Kenai, and in the Mat-Su. However, those areas can expect an occasional flurry or light snow shower through early Wednesday, with increased chances for light snow late Wednesday into early Thursday.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop back to normal levels for this time of year, with dry weather likely heading into the weekend.

Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last!

- Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
M/V LeConte shown docked in Haines in July 2022 (File Image)
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Jacqueline Brewer
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people

Latest News

Light wintry mix in valleys, coastal areas. Steady
Off-and-on periods of a light wintry mix with steadier mountain snow continues into Monday
Late New Year's Eve update on Advisories, Warnings, and specifics of a large storm system...
Slipping and sliding into 2023
12-30-22_JP-Clarence Summers - ER Rd.
Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve
12-30-22_JP-Clarence Summers - ER Rd.
Holiday storm arrives New Year's Eve