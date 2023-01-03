2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.

The warm air is both coming in from the south, while also being formed across the area as downsloping winds compress and warm up the air over Anchorage, portions of the Valley, and the Western Kenai Peninsula. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the low to mid-20s, with lows near 10 degrees.

It’ll be several days before we see temperatures cool back to normal levels. A large trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere is keeping Southcentral and Southeast under an active weather pattern. This means the coastal areas will continue to see scattered showers, which will fall as a snow/rain mix for most locations. Further inland, the mountains of Southcentral will block the heaviest precipitation from ever making it into Anchorage, Kenai, and in the Mat-Su. However, those areas can expect an occasional flurry or light snow shower through early Wednesday, with increased chances for light snow late Wednesday into early Thursday.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop back to normal levels for this time of year, with dry weather likely heading into the weekend.

Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last!

- Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.