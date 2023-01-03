Edward Thomas is creating an Alaska Native Leaders hall of fame

Former President of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes Central Council works to preserve and share Southeast Alaska Native history
Edward Thomas is creating an Alaska Native Leaders hall of fame
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Edward Thomas, president emeritus of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, hosted a lecture with the Sealaska Heritage Institute on Dec. 20, 2022, detailing his research and findings about Alaska Native leaders.

“When I looked back a little bit into our history and some of the accomplishments of our forefathers, I find that we have not done a good job in documenting what these folks have done for us, and we don’t do enough celebrating of their accomplishments,” Thomas said.

Thomas then started creating an Alaska Native Leaders Hall of Fame with the help of Peter Metcalfe, the Sealaska Heritage Institute, and the Tlingit and Haida Central Council.

The Hall of Fame will include Alaska Native leaders such as William Paul, who was the first Alaskan Native state legislator, and Charles Demmert, who founded the first Alaskan Native-run cannery. Also included are historic events, like the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the founding of the Sealaska Heritage Institute.

The Hall of Fame will be published in Sealaska Heritage Institute’s “Box of Knowledge” series and hopefully in a booklet once the hall of fame is complete, Thomas said.

Thomas hopes that his research and findings will be used to educate those that read what he is putting together, whether it is those who are in school or anyone who is interested in reading it.

“So that there is a sense of history that is left out of curriculum in schools or even available to other folks who really want to know about the history of Southeast Alaskans,” Thomas said.

The importance of learning one’s history was not lost on Thomas either as he detailed the rights that had been won for Alaska Natives.

“When you look back prior to 1924, our people could not even vote, could not hold property,” Thomas said. “Send that message on to your kids and grandkids, that this is something our people fought for, for years and years so that we can have a voice, and so don’t just let your voice die in the wind.”

Thomas believes that looking back on the history of one’s people naturally brings about a sense of pride that opens up doorways for people to express who they are.

“If I’m speaking to the Native community, I’d like to see our young people get some pride in what our elders did in past generations. I know for sure I did,” Thomas said.

During his lecture, Thomas also spoke on Walter Soboleff’s project with elders to lay a foundation of Tlingit and Haida values known as “Our Way of Life.” In an interview, Thomas spoke about why these values are important to Native cultures.

“The only way to relate to something like values is to keep it in front of people, to remind you,” he said. “You know it’s kind of like laws — if you violate all the laws all the time, pretty soon you have no respect for them. Same way with values — if you don’t dig down deep into your soul and have values, next thing you know you’re violating your own internal self worth ... Next thing you start violating the things that we’ve cherished for generations.”

Thomas said that the responsibility for further incorporating these values has always been put on someone else — whether it be leadership or schools — and said that it’s time people start realizing they should be doing more. Thomas said that is his goal in creating the Alaska Native Leaders Hall of Fame.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
M/V LeConte shown docked in Haines in July 2022 (File Image)
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Jacqueline Brewer
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people

Latest News

Juneau resident desperate to get stolen Tlingit regalia back
Alaska's minimum wage increased by approximately 4.9% for 2023.
Changes coming to Alaska in 2023: Minimum wage and popular Grizzly Bear license plate - clipped version
Patrick Holland narrowly missed getting a new heart last month, but now he's prepared to try...
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
During the holiday season, ANC continued to advise passengers to check the status of their...
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned