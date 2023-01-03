Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Patrick Holland said 2023 is starting off much better than the end of 2022. On Dec. 22, after only three weeks on the active wait list, the 57-year-old transplant candidate got a call that a new heart — described as a perfect match — was available for him in a Seattle hospital.

“It’s just not common to have it that fast,” Holland said. “So I really wasn’t prepared for it when I should have been. You know, miracles do happen — and one did happen. And I missed it.”

Holland was unable to fly to Seattle after an unprecedented ice storm in Washington cancelled flight after flight. The window for his new heart closed, going instead to another person on the transplant list.

Holland was left with his faith and his family, and the desire to live for his wife and seven children. He decided to relocate to Seattle so that next time he would be ready, only he didn’t have a place to stay. Much to Holland’s surprise, strangers who heard his story started reaching out.

“Just people all over the world sending me good vibes and prayers. It’s been pretty good,” Holland said.

“We’ve had some nice people step up and say, hey we can take you for a month, and we’ve had someone else say hey, we can take you for another month, so we’re just going to see where that takes us and I think I’m going to be fine now.”

Holland said it’s odd to be asking for help when he is more used to giving it, but said he feels blessed by people’s generosity. He made a promise to whomever his donor might be that he will put his new donor heart to good use.

“I will help as many people as I can,” Holland said. “I will definitely chase after my kids — and of course my wife too. I will go back to shoveling snow for seniors and chopping wood, and I’ll do everything that I can — everything that’s been taken away from me, for sure.”

Holland said doctors can’t tell him if a new heart will be available soon, but he plans to head to Seattle in the near future so he’ll be ready just in case.

“This way if there’s a storm, I’ll walk through it if I have to,” Holland said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
M/V LeConte shown docked in Haines in July 2022 (File Image)
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Jacqueline Brewer
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people

Latest News

During the holiday season, ANC continued to advise passengers to check the status of their...
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned
During the holiday season, ANC continued to advise passengers to check the status of their...
2022 Holiday travel season leaves lessons to be learned - clipped version
Fairbanks heart transplant patient 'blessed' by kindness of strangers
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage