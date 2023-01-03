Juneau resident desperate to have stolen Tlingit regalia returned

Taija Revels came home to find that her house had been broken into
By Carly Schreck
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - After spending 10 days in Anchorage over the holidays, Taija Revels returned to her home in Juneau only to discover that she had been robbed. As she and a friend approached her house, she immediately knew something was wrong.

“When I start coming into the house I noticed that there’s wood splinters all over the front door,” Revels said. “I yell out for my friend, I was like, I think someone’s broken into the house.”

Revels opened the door to find her apartment had been completely ransacked. Cabinet doors were open, clothing had been removed from hangers, and the house that she cleaned before visiting family had been trashed.

After realizing that a burglar had been through, she immediately went to her bedroom to check on her most prized possession.

“I saw the garment bag that had all my regalia in it ripped open, and there was nothing there,” Revels said fighting back tears.

Traditional Tlingit regalia — made by her late grandmother and worn through generations of dancing and celebrations — were among the items stolen. The vibrant blue and red tunic have been in Revel’s family for over five decades.

Taija Revels dances in the traditional Tlingit regalia that was stolen from her home in Juneau...
Taija Revels dances in the traditional Tlingit regalia that was stolen from her home in Juneau over the holidays.(K̲aachgóon Rochelle Smallwood)

Revel lost a lot of valuable items in the robbery, including her own wedding ring and the gift her grandfather gave her grandmother on their first wedding anniversary. She said she would trade all of it to get the cultural family garments back.

“This one piece has survived when we’ve lost so many other pieces of regalia or cultural items,” Revels said. “It’s just absolutely devastating.”

The Juneau Police Department did an investigation and found evidence that indicated the burglar had been eating and sleeping in Revels’ apartment while she was away. An arrest warrant was issued for a man that Revels said was working a handyman for the building she lives in.

According to a press release issued by JPD on Monday afternoon, Anthony C. Perry was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Revel’s regalia has yet to be recovered.

