New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
Changes will impact residents across the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will enter 2023 with a higher minimum wage and a newly-available license plate.
Effective Jan. 1, the Alaska minimum wage increased to $10.84 per hour, and the grizzly bear license plate is getting an update.
According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the new minimum wage represents a 4.9% increase since the last adjustment of Alaska’s minimum wage in 2021, which established a rate of $10.34 per hour.
Calculations from data provided by the Alaska DLWD indicate this is the second-largest percent increase in Alaska’s minimum wage since 2016. According to figures published by the U.S. Department of Labor, Washington has the highest minimum wage in 2023 with a wage rate of $15.74 per hour.
The changes in the license plate appear small, but the new grizzly bear plate features font changes, an added barcode and a box designating where to put the month and year tabs.
According to the Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers already in possession of a bear plate need not replace it with the newest iteration, if vehicle registration is up to date and valid.
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.