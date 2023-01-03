New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023

Changes will impact residents across the state
By Elena Symmes
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will enter 2023 with a higher minimum wage and a newly-available license plate.

Effective Jan. 1, the Alaska minimum wage increased to $10.84 per hour, and the grizzly bear license plate is getting an update.

According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the new minimum wage represents a 4.9% increase since the last adjustment of Alaska’s minimum wage in 2021, which established a rate of $10.34 per hour.

The changes can be hard to spot, but feature changes to the font, an added barcode, and squares...
The changes can be hard to spot, but feature changes to the font, an added barcode, and squares in the upper right hand corner to aid motorists whilst placing registration tabs on the plate.(Images courtesy of the Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles)

Calculations from data provided by the Alaska DLWD indicate this is the second-largest percent increase in Alaska’s minimum wage since 2016. According to figures published by the U.S. Department of Labor, Washington has the highest minimum wage in 2023 with a wage rate of $15.74 per hour.

The changes in the license plate appear small, but the new grizzly bear plate features font changes, an added barcode and a box designating where to put the month and year tabs.

According to the Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers already in possession of a bear plate need not replace it with the newest iteration, if vehicle registration is up to date and valid.

