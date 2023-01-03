Warm and active weather contributing to avalanche danger across Southcentral Alaska

Temperatures will remain well above average through the first week of January
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:44 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several hours now, many across Southcentral Alaska are continuing to see temperatures remain above freezing. This extended period of warmth that Southcentral is seeing could lead to slick and slushy conditions on the road. While no records look to be in jeopardy, 2023 will continue the warm trend, which is where we ended December of last year.

Not only are warmer conditions continuing to impact Southcentral, but active weather continues to keep the avalanche danger in the “considerable” category. Below 1,000 feet elevation, the avalanche danger remains moderate, although for all levels a large human-triggered avalanche is likely. The threat of avalanches will likely stay with us through the week, as active weather looks to remain fixated on coastal regions of Southcentral.

While the coast will hold onto areas of rain and wintry mix today, inland areas will remain on the drier side. This is set to change into the evening, as an area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Alaska. While this will help reinforce warmer air across the region, it will also tap into a better source of moisture. This will allow for some light snow showers to move inland through the night into Wednesday morning. While most of the snow will fall over the mountains, through Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley, inland areas will see light accumulation.

Southcentral isn’t the only part of the state seeing warm conditions, as temperatures along the North Slope and through Interior Alaska are also rising. Temperatures for both locations are set to stay above zero for highs, with areas of blowing snow along the Slope. Southeast Alaska will also see warmer weather today, as highs will top out in the 30s and the 40s.

Looking ahead at the close of the week, temperatures are set to make a downward drop. While it will be short-lived, highs across Southcentral will return to the teens for both Friday and Saturday, ahead of another warming trend.

Have a safe and wonderful start to 2023!

Stay informed with the latest weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

