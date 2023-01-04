Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union.

The land of Alaska was purchased by Secretary of State William H. Seward from Russia on March 13 of 1867, for $7.2 million at two cents per acre. At the time Alaska was known as “Seward’s icebox” or ”Seward’s Folly” until the Klondike Gold Strike in 1896.

More than 80 years after the purchase of the territory, Alaska became the first state to enter the union since Arizona in 1912. Only several months later Hawaii joined Alaska in its status of becoming a state.

Alaska is the largest state in the union with one-fifth the amount of land as the rest of the United States with more than 180,000 members of 228 federally recognized tribes across the land.

