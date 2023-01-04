Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state

Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union.

The land of Alaska was purchased by Secretary of State William H. Seward from Russia on March 13 of 1867, for $7.2 million at two cents per acre. At the time Alaska was known as “Seward’s icebox” or ”Seward’s Folly” until the Klondike Gold Strike in 1896.

More than 80 years after the purchase of the territory, Alaska became the first state to enter the union since Arizona in 1912. Only several months later Hawaii joined Alaska in its status of becoming a state.

Alaska is the largest state in the union with one-fifth the amount of land as the rest of the United States with more than 180,000 members of 228 federally recognized tribes across the land.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
The changes can be hard to spot, but the letters and numbers will display a new font, there's...
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Alaska State Troopers badge
2 charged following fatal house fire in Southwest Alaska

Latest News

Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
(File) Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
Kowalke will not appeal ruling in case against Rep. David Eastman
Mayor Dave Bronson says he is working to open the former Golden Lion Hotel as low income housing
Mayor says Golden Lion Hotel included in solutions for homelessness in the new year