Colder weather set to return to parts of Alaska as weekend arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather continues to be the name of the game, at least for coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. While inland areas of Southcentral are seeing some cloud coverage, most of the moisture is staying to our south and east.

It’s possible we could see some light snow near the Anchorage Hillside; otherwise expect mainly dry conditions for much of the Anchorage Bowl. The bulk of the precip will remain over the Kenai Peninsula, Chugach Mountains and Prince William Sound. As a result of this, avalanche danger continues to remain considerable above 1,000 feet.

Active weather continues to remain for most of the Southern Mainland, from Southeast all the way to the Aleutians. While some of the activity is isolated to scattered, the active weather is all thanks to the flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Not only are we seeing moisture-rich air build into the Southern Mainland, but temperatures continue to remain on the warm side. For the fourth consecutive day this year, many areas across Southcentral will top out with highs above freezing.

As the low pulls to the northwest through the day, the activity will diminish for much of Southcentral. We’ll see some lingering areas of wintry mix or snow into Thursday, but the overall trend is drier and sunnier conditions. By Thursday night, Southcentral will begin to clear out with colder weather returning to the region.

It’s looking very likely that we’ll end the first week of January, with highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

