‘Just keep trying.’: Great-grandmother earns master’s degree at 89

Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English...
Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing.(Lauren Keane via SNHU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An 89-year-old great-grandmother in Florida celebrated the holidays by donning a graduation cap and gown after completing her latest goal.

Joan Donovan graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing, the college reported.

Donovan told the university she started first grade when she was 4 years old and graduated high school by the time she was 16.

“When I graduated from high school, I was told there was no money in the family to send me to college,” Donovan told Southern New Hampshire University.

The woman, who is passionate about learning, went back to her high school to take post-graduate classes. Then she got married and focused on building a family.

When her six children were grown, Donovan told the univeristy she decided to return to the classroom to achieve her dream of being a college student.

She graduated with an associate’s degree from a community college and completed her bachelor’s degree when she was 84.

Now that she has a master’s degree, Donovan plans to write an autobiography.

“I was afraid to try college,” she told the college. “So, I say, ‘try things.’ If you fail, try it again ... but just keep trying.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation
The changes can be hard to spot, but the letters and numbers will display a new font, there's...
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Patrick Holland narrowly missed getting a new heart last month, but now he's prepared to try...
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
LIVE: Biden in Kentucky to highlight cash for aging bridge
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
FastCast Jan. 4, 2023
As we head into 2023, we take an in depth look at whether New Year's resolutions are even a...
New Year, New Me: I want to exercise more