School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia

A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:14 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.

The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were no serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said the bus went into a ditch, and the students aboard were tossed around.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., Ohio County Schools spokesman Gabe Wells told The Intelligencer. He said the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash and video from the bus will be reviewed.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said the safety of students is the school system’s top priority and she thanked first responders for the care they showed students at the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation
The changes can be hard to spot, but the letters and numbers will display a new font, there's...
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Patrick Holland narrowly missed getting a new heart last month, but now he's prepared to try...
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Assembly committee meetings will focus on how to better prepare for big snow events
Assembly committee meetings will focus on how to better prepare for big snow events
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day