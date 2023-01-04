Snow emergency declared in Whittier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Until Monday morning on Jan. 2, Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt had not declared a snow emergency for three years.

Hunt explained that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the Alaska Railroad, and the City of Whittier share a symbiotic responsibility to keep Whittier connected to the Seward Highway and Alaska Marine Highway System.

Whittier sits on Prince William Sound 60 miles south of Anchorage, and is accessible to vehicles only through the 2.7 mile-long Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. As a result of the city’s unique location, keeping the railway and roads clear is critical for the day-to-day operations of the city and daily life for residents. Whittier receives frequent rainfall, high winds, and nearly 50 inches of snowfall on average in the month of January, according to the Western Regional Climate Center data from nearly 70 years of recordkeeping through 2011.

“I declared a snow emergency because in this case, the DOT had not been in to plow on this side of the tunnel,” Hunt said Tuesday.

The declaration enables Hunt to use city labor and equipment to maintain roadways that the DOT&PF retains primary responsibility for clearing.

“There was a single track and a foot of snow,” Hunt recalled. “The wind was blowing and it was a mess.”

According to the department, a temporary lapse in a serviceable grader and loader on the Whittier side of the tunnel caused the delay in service. The roadway is now passable and clear.

As manager, Hunt has the authority to declare a state of emergency for the city if he deems an event significant enough to warrant a major response. This power extends beyond snow and winter-weather events and includes an array of natural disasters or stressors threatening the city’s overall welfare.

“We recognize we are a low priority when it comes to clearing the roads. But there’s a pain threshold that’s been reached,”

concluded Hunt, as city plows continued to clear the roads from aggregated snow, ice, and rainfall Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Nordahl, a former resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina drove around the city on Tuesday, and confirmed the conditions of the roads improved today in the wake of Monday’s snowfall.

“It’s good now,” Nordahl said. “I mean, after yesterday, this is great.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.