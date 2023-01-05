Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week.

Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.

Then clearing will take place as we go through the rest of the week, so Southcentral gets a dose of sunshine again. The chances of snow that get sprinkled in stay relatively low.

Rain fell in Kodiak, measured at .25 inches. Yakutat saw .71 inches.

Southeast will see some clearing Thursday before more rain arrives Friday and Saturday.

In the Interior, colder air brings a return to sub-zero temperatures.

