Anchorage Police chief provides update on body cameras

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department and the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association plan on moving into arbitration due to a disagreement on whether officers should be able to review their own body camera footage.

The Chief of the Anchorage Police Department Michael Kerle spoke about the department’s dispute with the Anchorage Police Department Employee’s Association concerning the policy of officer-worn body cameras.

The arbitration is scheduled to take place in April, but the APD and the APDEA could still come to an agreement before then, the president of the APDEA Darrell Evans said in a phone call.

The matter of the policy could not be settled with the department and the union, and has gone on to arbitration. City attorney Blair Christiansen is participating in the arbitration.

“I don’t know the exact date. I know it’s scheduled for three days, three to four days and then usually after the arbitration it takes however long for the arbitrator to do the evaluation and write up is the result of the arbitration, usually takes a month or two,” Kerle said.

While the policy of body camera usage is being resolved, APD is looking at three possible vendors for body cameras to use in the field. Four vendors initially participated in the request for purchase process initiated by the department, which was reduced to three following initial reviews. According to Kerle, a committee was formed to assess the three remaining companies in the running to supply the recording equipment.

“Starting later this month, we’re going to actually have the different vendors come up and do presentations”, Kerle said. “Our committee will evaluate the three vendors that are remaining and we’ll choose a vendor before the end February, I hope.”

The APD hopes to have their body cameras ready for training before the new policy takes effect, Kerle said.

