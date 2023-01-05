Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’

One of Damar Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke about the risky nature of football. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday saying safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours ... and he is making steady progress” from his on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The team said that Hamlin remains critically ill but “appears to be neurologically intact.”

One of Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke Thursday morning about the risky nature of football. While he said football is a dangerous sport, he called what happened to Hamlin a “freak accident.”

“It’s just a freak, like a freak play, a freak accident,” Thomas said. “… Colts players, players now, just football, just the world in general – we’re all just like one heartbeat right now. Just all just waiting for Damar to just get healthy. Just waiting for him to just to come out of there.”

Hamlin has been at a Cincinnati hospital since collapsing on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault that began on Dec. 31
Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
Damar Hamlin's best friend says cardiac arrest was a 'freak accident'
The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.
Bed Bath & Beyond considers bankruptcy as ‘substantial doubt’ looms over ability to continue business