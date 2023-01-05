Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court

FastCast headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.

Previous: Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced following appeal

But while Graham took responsibility for the crime, he disagreed with the sentence of 32 years he was given by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby, arguing the judge violated his due process rights by allowing, among other things, an emotional video tribute to the two girls at sentencing, as well as allowing a police officer to testify to the trauma he experienced at the scene. Graham filed an appeal to be resentenced which was granted by the Alaska Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Saxby heard once again from the families of the two girls as well as attorneys representing both Graham and the state. Graham’s public defender argued Graham, who has been incarcerated since 2013, was making good on a promise to be an advocate against drunk driving and that reducing his sentence to 26 years to serve would still send a strong message of deterrence. Alaska’s Assistant Attorney General Siobhan McIntyre argued to keep the sentence the same.

Related: Anchorage man convicted of killing 2 teen girls to be re-sentenced

Judge Saxby said he believed that Graham’s chances of rehabilitation were good, but that sending a strong message against drunk driving was important. He also said Graham’s decision to drive both drunk and recklessly endangered numerous people on the street that day as well as the victims on the sidewalk.

In the end, the judge made a small change, removing just two years from the original sentence so that Graham now has 30 years to serve. Other requirements like five years of probation, as well as community service work, remained the same. Graham will still have to serve at least 20 years before he will become eligible for parole.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault that began on Dec. 31
Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer
Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation

Latest News

FastCast Jan. 5, 2023
As we head into 2023, we take an in depth look at whether New Year's resolutions are even a...
New Year, New Me: Losing weight
New Year, New Me: Losing weight
New Year, New Me: Losing weight
May 2022.
Cultures of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history