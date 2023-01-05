Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.

But while Graham took responsibility for the crime, he disagreed with the sentence of 32 years he was given by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby, arguing the judge violated his due process rights by allowing, among other things, an emotional video tribute to the two girls at sentencing, as well as allowing a police officer to testify to the trauma he experienced at the scene. Graham filed an appeal to be resentenced which was granted by the Alaska Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Saxby heard once again from the families of the two girls as well as attorneys representing both Graham and the state. Graham’s public defender argued Graham, who has been incarcerated since 2013, was making good on a promise to be an advocate against drunk driving and that reducing his sentence to 26 years to serve would still send a strong message of deterrence. Alaska’s Assistant Attorney General Siobhan McIntyre argued to keep the sentence the same.

Judge Saxby said he believed that Graham’s chances of rehabilitation were good, but that sending a strong message against drunk driving was important. He also said Graham’s decision to drive both drunk and recklessly endangered numerous people on the street that day as well as the victims on the sidewalk.

In the end, the judge made a small change, removing just two years from the original sentence so that Graham now has 30 years to serve. Other requirements like five years of probation, as well as community service work, remained the same. Graham will still have to serve at least 20 years before he will become eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.