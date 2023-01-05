Estimates show Alaska adds small number to population

FastCast headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Estimates released by the Alaska labor department show the state’s population grew by roughly 450 people between July 2021 and July 2022.

The population was an estimated 736,105 in July 2021 and 736,556 a year later.

The report says most boroughs or census areas lost population over the year. Areas gaining population were led by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, where the population grew by an estimated 2,666 people. The Kenai Peninsula Borough, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and the Aleutians East Borough also saw growth.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough had the biggest loss in population. It lost 982 people.

