Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer

By Shannon Cole
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been arrested in Palmer following reports of multiple sexual assaults, the Department of Public Safety reported.

According to records, dispatchers at the Mat-Com in Wasilla received a call on Jan. 2 from a person who reported that they were sexually assaulted on Dec. 31. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation subsequently began an investigation into the claims.

The Department of Public Safety reports that 28-year-old Dustin Kennon was found to have strangled and sexually assaulted his victim on New Year’s Eve. Kennon had also assaulted the victim again on the day they reported the first assault and was arrested following an interview conducted by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Kennon faces charges on six counts, including felony charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault with injury with a weapon, and third-degree assault and injury with a weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Arraignment was held at the Palmer Courthouse on Jan. 3, and a hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 13.

