Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria

Resolution 23-004 passed in Tuesday’s regular assembly meeting
Resolution 23-004 passed in Tuesday’s regular assembly meeting
By Carly Schreck
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.

Matanuska-Susistna Borough Assemblymembers Tim Hale and Rob Yundt co-sponsored Resolution 23-004 at Tuesday’s regular assembly meeting. The resolution asks the State of Alaska to adopt a standard for operating a vehicle while under the influence of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Though it did pass during the assembly’s meeting, it’s not necessarily a guarantee that lawmakers will address it during the legislative session.

“It’s symbolic in a way, but it does let the legislature ― our legislators ― know what we want,” Hale said. “It also gives some direction to our lobbyists, who work off that list as far as trying to accomplish things.”

One of those legislators that will be representing House District 28 in Juneau this year is Jesse Sumner, who spoke against the resolution during his last regular borough meeting.

“We’re asking to criminalize something that, to my knowledge, is not a large problem,” Sumner stated in the meeting before voting against the resolution.

According to Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers Valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption.

“Right now, there is no legal place for a tourist to consume the cannabis that they buy in Alaska,” Hale said. “This is a way to address that issue and also to keep our businesses competitive with the other businesses in the state.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation
The changes can be hard to spot, but the letters and numbers will display a new font, there's...
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier

Latest News

The odds are good but the goods are odd--when it comes to homebuying. In 2022, Anchorage saw...
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
Mat-Su assembly asks state lawmakers to standardize marijuana DUI enforcement
The odds are good but the goods are odd--when it comes to homebuying. In 2022, Anchorage saw...
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
Subsistence hunting is a big part of Alaska Native life and culture, and also a big part of why...
Dwindling supply of quality sealskins putting Alaskan’s livelihoods in jeopardy