Much of Alaska continues to see fairly quiet weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is seemingly quiet in the Last Frontier, with the exception of a winter weather advisory that was issued for parts of the Beaufort Sea Coast. This comes as gusty easterly winds will lead to bitterly cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow. Outside of the North Slope, no other area of Alaska remains under any winter weather alerts.

Although much of the state remains fairly quiet, we’ll still hold onto isolated and scattered snow showers for parts of Western Alaska, Southwest Alaska, the Aleutians and Southcentral. These areas will only see anything from a trace to less than 2 inches of snow, with some breezy winds sticking around. For all of Alaska, the maximum winds look to peak at around 20 to 35 mph today, with the greatest gusts occurring along the Slope.

We’ll continue to see fairly quiet weather sticking around as we close out the first week of January, the only exception will be Southeast. This comes as rain and snow looks to be a daily occurrence for much of the Panhandle, as the flow pattern continues to drive moisture and areas of low pressure into the region.

For Southcentral, we’ll slowly see clouds clear out of the area. As this happens, temperatures will take a downward turn into the weekend. By tonight, many areas across Southcentral will see temperatures dip back into the single digits and teens. This brief cold snap will stay with us through Saturday, with sunshine and highs remaining in the teens and 20s.

By Saturday evening, clouds will begin to thicken up across Southcentral. The clouds will build northwestward through the Gulf of Alaska, as active weather in Southeast looks to bring some snow showers to parts of Southcentral. Should we see any snow it looks to arrive through the day Sunday and will bring minor accumulation. With the clouds and snow returning to the region, we’ll see highs next week warm back to seasonal values. Most of next week will remain fairly dry for Southcentral with highs in the lower 20s.

As for Southeast, next week highs will stay in the 30s with daily rain and snow.

Have a safe and happy Thursday!

