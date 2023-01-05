Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Buffalo Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. (Source: WKBW)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night.

The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” the team said.

Buffalo’s city hall was also illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and the mayor called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination team to do the same.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault that began on Dec. 31
Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer
Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation

Latest News

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
Officials: 8 dead in Utah, including 5 children, the result of murder-suicide
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job