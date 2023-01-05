State economist predicts modest job growth in 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Labor released its unemployment outlook for 2023 on Tuesday, predicting the state will add a total of 5,300 new jobs as recovery from the pandemic continues.

“It is very modest growth, and it could end up being, maybe we will be pleasantly surprised, it’ll be more growth than that,” state economist Neal Fried said. “But it’s significantly better than what we’ve seen for many years.”

Unlike the Lower 48, Alaska’s economy has not yet fully recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to Fried. But the state is slowly getting there. With the exception of government, Fried said he expects to see job growth in nearly every industry in 2023, some sectors more than others.

Hospitality and leisure are forecast to add some of the most new jobs this year, and cruise ship passengers are predicted to reach record highs. Fried said construction jobs will also increase as Federal Infrastructure Funding begins to reach Alaska, as well as a state capital budget that’s bigger than in years past.

But some of the issues of 2022 will persist into 2023, including the biggest challenge: finding enough workers. Fried said the problem is made worse as the economy outside the state continues to improve.

“We are dependent on workers coming from elsewhere in the country, about 20% of our workers are nonresidents,” he said. “Right now, because the job market is so great elsewhere in the country and has been now for quite a while, far fewer of them are looking north for opportunities.”

Fried said record low unemployment levels in Alaska are a good thing for people who live here, especially if they are looking for a job.

“It is a headache for a lot of employers, but on the flip side, for people looking for work or looking for a different job or a new job, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “And that’s a real positive.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.