Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100

FastCast headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
By Seth Borenstein
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - A new study calculates that two-thirds of the world’s glaciers will disappear by the end of the century at current climate change trends.

Thursday’s study in the journal Science looks at all of the world’s 215,000 glaciers and finds they are melting faster than scientists originally thought. But how fast they melt depends on how much the world warms. For many small glaciers, it’s already too late.

The new study projects that global warming will melt between 38 trillion and 64 trillion metric tons of glacial ice between now and the end of the century. That would add 3.5 to 6.5 inches to sea levels.

