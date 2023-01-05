WATCH: These obedient dogs ride their own special bus

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. (CNN, @MOE_MOUNTAIN_MUTTS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:11 AM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A specialty bus for dogs in Alaska is fascinating Internet users everywhere after videos of the dogs getting on the bus and into their assigned seats was posted to social media.

The dog-filled bus ride, seen on TikTok, starts with the passengers climbing up the stairs as the bus driver greets them. The dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. Sometimes, they are given a treat of liver.

The bus is operated by Mo Mountain Mutts, a husband and wife team offering dog training and dog walking, in Skagway, Alaska.

Most of the dogs know their assigned seats, said co-owner Mo Thompson.

“The new puppies don’t. They’ll try to just jump in any seat available until we shuffle them back into the ‘licky puppy corner,’ she said.

Some dogs may get their leashes tangled together during the ride, and some are rule-breakers.

“Excuse me, ma’am, your tail is in the aisle. Ma’am, you’re going to have to adjust your butt,” said Thompson to a dog in one video.

The driver’s seat in particular is off limits, despite Bama’s best efforts.

“Who’s honking the horn? Bama!” said Thompson in another video. “Excuse me, ma’am, you’re not driving. Get out of my seat.”

But as the passengers disembark, they are well-behaved, thanks to the team’s work.

“I can’t tell you how many of these dogs were monsters before I started working with them,” Thompson said.

All told, the doggy bus is a success for its passengers and their wagging tails.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Declaration enabled City Manager Jim Hunt to spearhead snow removal operations for...
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Cash Christensen
Seward man charged after driving truck with daughters inside into Resurrection Bay, police say
A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault that began on Dec. 31
Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer
Alaska's first documented baby of 2023 arrived precisely 12 minutes past midnight on Jan. 1,...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators...
Police arrest two following Northeast Anchorage SWAT situation

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Pope honors Benedict XVI; thousands mourn at Vatican funeral
Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached...
WATCH: Dogs board specialty bus, jump up on their assigned seats
Bells tolled and the crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s coffin out of the...
RAW: Pope Benedict XVI's coffin leaves St. Peter's Basilica for funeral
May 2022.
Cultures of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history