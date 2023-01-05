Weather Lab Special Presentation: From Zoom back to the classroom

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey meets the students where they are and teaches them a little more about the world they live in.
Join Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey as she enters the Weather Lab and shares the fascinating world of forecasting the weather in Alaska.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From blizzards to former typhoons, tsunamis to volcano eruptions, earthquakes to wildfires, the weather in Alaska is extreme. The students who live in those conditions are curious about the weather that directly impacts them. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey meets the students where they are and teaches them a little more about the world they live in.

Check out our Weather Lab Special Presentation.

