Big Lake man arrested for domestic assault with a sword

By Shannon Cole
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Big Lake man was arrested for intentionally attacking a member of his household using a sword.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a call was made around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 reporting a domestic violence assault at a residence near Rogers Court and Boone Way in Big Lake.

Upon investigation, responding officers learned that 39-year-old Jason Daniel Gray had been in an argument with a member of his household when he intentionally cut the person’s finger using a sword. Gray then attempted to leave the location of the assault.

Troopers stopped Gray near the residence and arrested him. The weapon was not recovered from the scene, according to Alaska State Troopers Communications Director Austin McDaniel.

McDaniel said that the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries sustained from the 1-inch thick blade.

Gray was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree assault and was booked into the Mat-Su Pre-Trial Facility where he is held without bail.

