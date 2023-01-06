Ketchikan police chief placed on leave after assault indictment

Ketchikan police chief charged with assault
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM AKST
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - Ketchikan Police Chief Jeffrey Walls has been placed on leave, according to Ketchikan City Manager Delilah Walsh.

Walls was indicted by a Ketchikan grand jury on six charges including third-degree assault, which is classified as a felony. The charges stem from a Sept. 10 incident at the Salmon Falls Resort in Ketchikan where Walls allegedly pushed a man into a wall and put him into a chokehold after the man “intentionally” stumbled into Walls’ bar chair and that of his wife, according to charging documents.

Walsh said that Walls was on leave in an email on Jan. 4.

“Chief Walls has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review,” Walsh said. “As this is a personnel matter, there is no further comment.”

According to online court records, Walls was arraigned in Ketchikan Superior Court on Dec. 30 of 2022, and is next scheduled to appear on Feb. 7.

