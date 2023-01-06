Man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 murder

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was sentenced on Friday for the 2019 murder of his then-roommate.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 57-year-old Gilbert Dugaqua to 40 years in prison for the three-year-old homicide of Teodoro Berdan, which took place in the roommates’ shared residence.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, the homicide took place on Oct. 3, 2019. Dugaqua was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

“The evidence showed that Dugaqua beat and kicked Berdan to death using steel-toed boots and a wooden rod,” the release stated. “Dugaqua admitted to killing Berdan, but claimed he was acting in self-defense.

“At sentencing, Judge Peterson found that Dugaqua has no prospects for rehabilitation, and that isolation from the community is necessary to prevent him from reoffending,” the release said. “Dugaqua was on federal probation at the time of this offense and is currently pending proceedings in federal court.”

FastCast Jan. 6, 2023