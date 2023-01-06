New campaign aims to reduce drug trafficking, overdose deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multiagency task force announced a campaign on Thursday to help combat drug trafficking across Alaska, according to a press release.

The campaign from the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area comes in response to reports that Alaska had the largest percent increase in drug overdose deaths in any state of the United States in 2020 and 2021.

“This crisis demands full attention from both law enforcement and the public, for illicit fentanyl is causing untold damage to families and entire communities in Alaska, and across the nation,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office Antony Jung said in a press release.

The campaign’s main function is to empower Alaskans to report activity that seems indicative of drug trafficking in order to prevent deaths from drug overdoses.

“We can’t be in all places at all times, so if we’re getting information that we can follow up and do investigations, that helps us all out. We can try to perhaps save someone from having a fatal dose of let’s say fentanyl. We can start looking into those things and do those investigations,” Executive Director of AK HIDTA and Alaska State Troopers Colonel Mo Hughes said.

The HIDTA is comprised of 22 law enforcement agencies across Alaska with the mission of removing dangerous drugs such as illicit fentanyl within the state, including the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team, Southcentral Area-wide Narcotics Team, Fairbanks Area-wide Narcotics Team.

“With law enforcement’s united front, along with deviceful measures to improve public safety and public awareness, together with our communities, we can fight the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs that are being trafficked throughout the state,” Jung said.

Those who wish to send a tip they can do so anonymously on the AKTips app found on the iOS and Android stores. Tips can also be sent securely online at akhidta.org, or by texting the keyword AKTIPS with your crime tip to 847411.

