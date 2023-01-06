Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol.

In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or for an overall lifestyle change — to enjoy the nightlife environment without the booze. Recover Alaska, a statewide action group working to reduce the harmful impacts of alcohol abuse, is hosting a series of fun nights out this month for those who want to celebrate without drinking.

“Dry January has been gaining popularity over the years, last year, one in three adults participated in Dry January, and for a lot of folks it’s just a nice time to reset, recalibrate — a lot of people are thinking about New Year’s resolutions,” Tiffany Hall, the Executive Director of Recover Alaska, said.

For those individuals who want to make a change this year, this pop-up bar offers an exclusive menu with various non-alcoholic drinks and wellness shots — all during a game of trivia. During the winter months in Alaska, when it’s dark and cold, it can be especially easy to get lonely or fall into bad habits, but this event is meant to help.

“It’s a tough time, and easy to turn to things like alcohol as a coping mechanism, so we really want to encourage people to find healthier coping mechanisms,” Hall said.

For those in recovery, or just trying sobriety for the first time, it is an environment that’s designed to be social, casual, fun, and alcohol-free, according to Mike Jipping, who is bartending for the event.

“There’s the demographic of people who consider themselves sober curious, and then there’s also people who are recovering from some sort of addiction, and in this case alcohol, this is a way to connect with people and support groups,” Jipping said.

Hall said it’s all in an effort to see Alaskans living free from the consequences of alcohol misuse and to be empowered to achieve their full potential.

“Hopefully it will just help people open up their eyes, you know,” Hall said. “Our society has such a cultural norm around alcohol and thinking that we need alcohol to be involved all the time, but that’s just not the case.”

For those that missed this week’s Dry January sober lounge, it will be open each Thursday throughout January from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Anchorage Hotel bar.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted drunk driver Stacey Graham is resentenced for the 2013 deaths of two teenaged girls...
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault that began on Dec. 31
Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer
The odds are good but the goods are odd--when it comes to homebuying. In 2022, Anchorage saw...
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
Public health and public safety for pedestrians a top priority for the public health committee...
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
On December 15th, 2020 The Department of Justice announced they had reasonable cause to believe...
Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice

Latest News

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
New Year, New Me: Losing weight
New Year, New Me: Losing weight
New Year, New Me: I want to exercise more
New Year, New Me: I want to exercise more
Assembly committee meetings to focus on how to better prepare for big snow events
Assembly committee meetings to focus on how to better prepare for big snow events