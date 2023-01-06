Storm pattern settles down over mainland

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state.

Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.

In Southcentral Alaska starting Thursday night, colder temperatures return along with clearing skies for starry nights and sunny winter days.

A chance of snow comes by Saturday afternoon, which will likely stick to coasts and mountains and Prince William Sound with snow and rain. Mountains will block the precipitation for Anchorage, giving just a chance of snow. However, cloud cover will increase Saturday afternoon over the city.

Anchorage’s high of 26 degrees Thursday was very close to normal. The record low for Anchorage on this date occurred in 1975 when the low dropped to 34 below zero.

Winds will be blowing over the Central Beaufort Sea coast, prompting a winter weather advisory as winds of 30-45 mph limit visibility. Winds of 20-30 miles per hour will blow over Utqiagvik and Deadhorse.

Adak will see southeast winds 30 to 60 miles per hour Friday, along with a mix of rain and snow.

