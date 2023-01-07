2023 Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial race preview

The Knik 200 starts off the busy mushing season.
By Austin Sjong
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the field of entries for the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial dogsled race features nearly 30 mushers, including 2022 Iditarod champion Brent Sass.

Last year’s race saw wintry weather with near white-out conditions on the trail, but this year’s forecast is looking much better as we approach race day on Jan. 7. The weather will still impact the race route, forcing the mushers to repeat the same 100-mile long loop with the start, halfway point, and finish all taking place at the Knik Bar.

Nic Petit will try to defend his title from last year, but it is going to be tough with the 2022 Iditarod champ Brent Sass, Jacob Witkop, Michelle Phillips and Travis Beals all in the field.

To honor the life of mushing legend Lance Mackey who passed away in September of 2022, the first musher in this year’s race will be an empty slot to honor Mackey.

“Lance was involved in many, many mid-distance races besides the Iditarod and the Yukon Quest,” said race volunteer Barb Redington. “Sadly with passings, we are reminded that, our time — each of us are given one life, and it could be a short time or a longer time.”

“But it’s a time to remember too, that we should live well, love well, mush well, and be well.”

The Knik 200 will start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, with two minute intervals in between each musher’s start.

2023 Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Entry List

1. Lance Mackey, Honorary Musher

2. Hunter Keefe

3. Hugh Neff

4. Michelle Phillips

5. Eddie Burke

6. Travis Beals

7. Matt Failor

8. David Burge

9. Casey Ann Randall

10. Josh McNeal

11. Jennifer LeBar

12. Jason Mackey

13. Joshua Robbins

14. Brent Sass

15. Nic Petit

16. Aiyana O’Shaughnessy

17. Juliah DeLoach

18. Anna Berington

19. Kelly Ridley

20. Ashley Dove

21. Jacob Witkop

22. Kaiden Foster

23. Katie Timmons

24. Eric Kelly

25. Kristy Berington

26. Anna Hennessy

27. Dakota Schlosser

28. Sydney Bahl

