Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release.

“We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage Homebuilders Association, and they generously donated 500 carbon monoxide alarms for distribution throughout Anchorage,” Senior Captain Jason Dolph of the Anchorage Fire Department said.

“They approached us with the idea of distributing carbon monoxide alarms to the community to make it safer throughout the winter. They also had Spenard Builders Supply that donated, and IFF local 1264 Anchorage Firefighters got involved. And so together we’re able to distribute these at all fire stations throughout Anchorage including Eagle River.”

The alarms will be at all Anchorage fire stations and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from Friday to Sunday. The alarms are intended for single-family homes with a limit of two alarms per household.

The carbon monoxide alarms provided are simple to install with a two-screw mount for the wall or the ceiling, and are powered a nine-volt battery. Each detector lasts 10 years as long as the battery is replaced at least annually, according to Dolph.

“When you want to test it it’s simple to test it — all you have to do is press the button and that will give you the sounds that you’ll hear if there’s an alarm,” Dolph said. “We remind everyone if you hear the alarm, that it’s time to evacuate to fresh air, make sure you’re safe, call 911.”

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas that can cause illness or death. More than 50,000 emergency room visits annually concerning carbon monoxide poisoning occur in the United States each year, according to AFD.

