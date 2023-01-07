‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a child has died after being attacked by a dog.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull Friday night while she was playing outside of a relative’s home.

Authorities said a relative attempted to intervene, but the dog continued to attack.

The girl was able to be taken to the hospital by died from the injuries sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.

According to arrest documents, no fence or other barrier was keeping the dog confined to the owner’s home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the child killed but said its homicide team is continuing to investigate the incident with the dog in custody.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers request that anyone with additional information reach out to them
Man charged with sexually abusing 2 children in Wasilla
Convicted drunk driver Stacey Graham is resentenced for the 2013 deaths of two teenaged girls...
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
On December 15th, 2020 The Department of Justice announced they had reasonable cause to believe...
Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 murder
The Anchorage Health Department is investigating why a Safety Center employee dumped a man in a...
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote