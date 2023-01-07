Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Dec. 28 when an employee of Anchorage’s sleep-off center allegedly tipped a man from a wheelchair into the snow and left him there.

Ray McWain was walking by the East Third Avenue Safety Center and described what he saw.

“He had a guy in a wheelchair and he was just wheeling him up,” said McWain. “I didn’t think nothing of it until I turned around and he was dumping him out of the wheelchair. And so that’s when I pulled out my phone.”

McWain said the safety patrol officer left the clearly impaired man sitting in the snow. McWain ran to see if the man was alright and shot a video where he can be heard asking the man if he’s okay. In the video, McWain tells the man he can’t stay but that he’ll report the incident to police.

McWain called the Anchorage Police Department’s non-emergency line before he left the man, which APD confirmed. An ADP spokesperson says an officer responded but found no indication a crime had been committed and the safety patrol took the man back into protective custody. By the time McWain returned to the scene, the man was gone.

McWain said the incident bothered him, so he decided to post the video on social media, hoping someone could do something. The video caught the attention of the Anchorage Health Department, which oversees the contractor Securitas, which runs the safety center.

In a statement, Health Department Spokesperson Tyler Sachtleben wrote that upon learning of the incident, the department charged Securitas to open an investigation into what happened.

“After receiving the results of the contractor’s investigation last Friday, we can, unfortunately, confirm that the social media posting was largely accurate,” Sachtleben wrote in a statement. “We are deeply concerned about the state in which this individual was released and have initiated our own investigation of the decision-making that led to this incident. No one should be treated in the ( this ) manner, and we thank the concerned citizens who brought the contractor’s behavior to our attention.”

When contacted, Securitas said the company is continuing to investigate the incident.

“Securitas takes its role in public service seriously and places safety as the highest priority in providing security services,” the company wrote in an emailed statement.

Sachtleben added he could not release the man’s identity but said that he has been located.

McWain said he’s relieved that something is being done. He said he sympathizes with safety patrol members who put up with a lot but said that’s no excuse.

“I know it’s not an easy job, and that man could have been disruptive, you know what I’m saying?” McWain said. “But either way, it doesn’t give them the right to dump him out there.”

