Joey Sweet appointed to fill interim Assembly vacancy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar’s successor until the April municipal election results are certified. The interim term will last approximately 100 days in total.

After two rounds of voting, Sweet triumphed over former state legislator Harry Crawford.

The Assembly interviewed five candidates gunning for a chance to represent East Anchorage. The question-and-answer period focused on how each candidate proposed they would best contribute to ongoing efforts to solve issues facing the city, such as the homelessness crisis.

The five candidates combined bear a range of experience in public service and policymaking. Sweet cited his experience as a student member of the UAA Board of Regents, appointed in 2017 by former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker.

Sweet did not elaborate on any political experiences or his resume beyond his role on the Board of Regents, which concluded in 2019. A LinkedIn profile indicates he spent one month working for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2022.

“I’ve worked a pretty diverse array of jobs. I currently work in the nonprofit sector. I’ve worked at The Arc of Anchorage before. So that’s a little about my background. Not a lot of my work experience has been germane to this position, mostly its volunteer efforts, attending community councils,” Sweet said. “The big one is I was appointed by Gov. Walker in 2017 to the University of Alaska Board of Regents where I served for two years as the student representative. "

In addition to supporting ongoing Assembly work, Sweet articulated a deep interest in eliminating the use of facial recognition technology by the municipality.

Sweet says he will focus on the job at hand in the Assembly for the next few months, and does not plan to campaign to retain the seat following the certification of the election results in April.

“I was completely overwhelmed,” said Sweet, when asked about his initial reaction moments after receiving the Assembly majority vote. “It was pretty unexpected. I’m not going to lie or embellish.”

The application window to fill Jamie Allard’s seat representing Eagle River-Chugiak, the other vacancy on the Assembly, opens on Jan. 10.

