Man charged with sexually abusing 2 children in Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after troopers say he sexually abused two children in Wasilla.

Scott Anthony Pezzini, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

On Dec. 26, 2022, Mat-Com Dispatch received a call from someone reporting Pezzini as a “sexual predator” in their house, court documents say.

Troopers responded and spoke to Pezzini and other residents in the house.

Pezzini was “removed from the home to stay somewhere else” after being interviewed by troopers, court documents said.

Troopers later learned the alleged abuse took place on Dec. 15, 2022.

Following further investigation and interviews with the victims and others involved, Wasilla police took Pezzini into custody at the request of troopers on Jan. 5.

Pezzini had a first appearance at the Palmer Courthouse on Friday morning and is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District confirmed that Pezzini worked as a substitute from October 2020 through December 2022 and is no longer employed with the district.

Court documents did not indicate any connection between Pezzini’s employment with the school district and the alleged crimes.

Pezzini also worked “for a short while” at the Wasilla Pool in 2020, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Pools Manager Tim Pickard.

Troopers said Pezzini may have additional victims and anyone with information is asked to call 907-352-5401.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.