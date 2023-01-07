More freezing fog and cold temperatures to start the weekend

Another day of cold temperatures, along with areas of thick freezing fog, to start the weekend.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:15 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the most part, high pressure remains “large and in charge” across the great state of Alaska heading into this first full weekend of 2023. That being said, the main weather hazard across the Anchorage area and Southcentral will be the redevelopment of freezing fog during the early morning hours. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is already in effect for the western Kenai Peninsula through 10 a.m. Saturday as visibilities, especially in areas closer to Cook Inlet, will be less than one-quarter of a mile at times.

Once the fog burns off by late morning to early afternoon, there’ll be a limited period of some sunshine despite increasing and thickening clouds from the south and east associated with a disturbance moving in from the Gulf of Alaska. This disturbance has caused widespread rain and higher elevation (above 1,000 feet) snow across Southeast Alaska on Friday, and will again on Saturday.

Because the system is arriving from the east, the Chugach Mountains will prevent much of the moisture from reaching into the Anchorage area. A period of light snow or, more likely, snow showers can’t be ruled out, however. Snowfall totals may range 4 to 10 inches in the Chugach Range from western Prince William Sound south into the southeastern Kenai, including Turnagain Pass. Great news for back country snow enthusiasts.

Temperatures start the weekend in the single digits below zero on the Anchorage hillside to the single digits above on the west side of town Saturday morning. They rise and hold in the middle teens Saturday and Saturday night, then warm into the lower to middle 20s for Sunday.

Have a great weekend.

