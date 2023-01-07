Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards.

The awards are geared toward individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a contribution to Alaska’s arts and humanities.

The four awards that compose the art category are the Margaret Nick Cooke Award for Native Arts and Languages, Individual Artist Award, Arts Business Leadership Award and Government Leadership in the Arts Award.

The three awards that compose the humanities category are the education, leadership and community awards.

“These awards recognize and honor Alaskans whose noteworthy contributions to the arts and humanities have made a lasting impact on Alaska’s social, economic, and civic life,” stated the press release announcing the awards. “They highlight individuals and organizations that have helped strengthen communities by forging connections between people across race, class, and cultural divides; those that have furthered traditional Alaska Native language or culture; and those that have contributed to a better understanding of the world, one another, and the human experience.”

The Alaska State Council on the Arts, Alaska Humanities Forum, Office of the Governor and Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation are sponsoring the awards. Nominations can be made through Feb. 15.

For information about making nominations, past award winners and more, visit akgovawards.org.

