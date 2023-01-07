Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted drunk driver Stacey Graham is resentenced for the 2013 deaths of two teenaged girls...
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault that began on Dec. 31
Man arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault in Palmer
On December 15th, 2020 The Department of Justice announced they had reasonable cause to believe...
Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice
The victim of the assault sustained minor injuries from the bladed instrument (FILE PHOTO)
Big Lake man arrested for domestic assault with a sword
The odds are good but the goods are odd--when it comes to homebuying. In 2022, Anchorage saw...
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
Mini gallery in downtown Palmer boosts tiny creativity
Gallery in downtown Palmer bolsters tiny creativity
Ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now...
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home