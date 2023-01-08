GCI outage shuts down 911 calls

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A network outage has temporarily shut down all emergency calls to the Anchorage Police Department.

According to an emergency alert issued at 10:51 a.m., a GCI network outage is preventing all Anchorage customers from getting through to a 911 operator. In order to reach emergency services, APD says to call 3-1-1 or (907) 786-8900. Police say it’s unknown how long the issue is expected to continue.

