Anchorage police arrest, charge fleeing carjacker

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small theft at a Fairview liquor store began a succession of illegal acts for one man on Friday night.

Police say Rhahemiah McNair, 39, was arrested on a slew of charges that included third-degree assault, second-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an injury collision.

After taking items from the Carrs liquor store on Gambell Street around 7 p.m. on Friday, McNair took off in an unlocked Kia Sedona van. McNair evaded authorities for the next hour until he wrecked the van at the intersection of Dimond Boulevard and Noblewood Street. Police say McNair ran through a stop sign and collided with a Dodge Durango. This wreck led to another, as the van hit a GMC that was also driving westbound on Dimond Boulevard.

McNair took off from the scene of the crash. Police say they began looking for McNair after they received a report of the van’s license plate number.

“While some officers processed the crash scene and spoke to witnesses, others began looking for McNair,” police wrote in a press release.

“A citizen told police they had seen a male jump the fence at a residence on the 9000-block of Ashley Circle. Officers went to that address and saw McNair lying in the snow next to the fence; McNair was detained without incident. Police subsequently confirmed McNair was the same person who committed the Robbery at Carrs, stole the Kia from the parking lot, and then caused the crash on W Dimond Boulevard.”

The woman behind the wheel of the Dodge and the man behind the wheel of the GMC both suffered injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the man’s injuries did not require a hospital visit.

Police ultimately delivered seven charges against McNair, including:

Third-degree assault

First-degree vehicle theft

Two counts of second-degree robbery

Second-degree theft

Fourth-degree theft

Resisting

Leaving the scene of an injury collision

