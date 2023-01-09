Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state.

Dunleavy’s office on Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

Huber managed Dunleavy’s successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign and at various points was an aide to Dunleavy during his first term.

Huber was named in a complaint filed by two watchdog groups that alleged improper coordination between Dunleavy’s 2022 campaign and a group called A Stronger Alaska that supported Dunleavy’s reelection. Huber and attorneys for the Dunleavy campaign and A Stronger Alaska denied any coordination.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Alaska State Troopers request that anyone with additional information reach out to them
Man charged with sexually abusing 2 children in Wasilla
Ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now...
High temps linked to vanishing snow crabs in Bering Sea
The Anchorage Health Department is investigating why a Safety Center employee dumped a man in a...
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 photo, a black bear checks out his surroundings in...
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves

Latest News

Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
FastCast Jan. 9, 2023
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves