Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state.

Dunleavy’s office on Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

Huber managed Dunleavy’s successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign and at various points was an aide to Dunleavy during his first term.

Huber was named in a complaint filed by two watchdog groups that alleged improper coordination between Dunleavy’s 2022 campaign and a group called A Stronger Alaska that supported Dunleavy’s reelection. Huber and attorneys for the Dunleavy campaign and A Stronger Alaska denied any coordination.

