A little late evening snow with warmer temps for the week ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As expected, a disturbance moving “backwards” from east to west over the Gulf of Alaska sent moisture streaming into Southcentral late Sunday afternoon and evening. Aside from areas of light rain in Cordova, much of this fell in the form of snow with the heaviest amounts in the mountains along western Prince William Sound and the eastern Kenai Peninsula. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, Anchorage received 0.1″ of snow, bringing the monthly total to 0.6″ and the seasonal total to 55.9″, which is almost 16″ above normal. Snow is expected to end in the Anchorage area around or just after midnight, with totals ranging from near 0.5″ at the airport to about an inch over on the hillside.

As kids make their way to the bus stop for the first time in 2023, the weather will be quiet and temperatures not as cold, in the teens. Plenty of sunshine is expected by the afternoon stop home with readings in the low 20s.

Heading into the coming week, there are no large storm systems in the forecast. Another disturbance will rotate through the north central Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday into Wednesday bringing the next round of snow shower activity, or a period of light snow to Southcentral, including the Anchorage area. Temperatures will warm back above normal into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

The combination of the heavy snow that fell in the Chugach over New Year’s weekend, the roller coaster ride of temperatures 15 degrees above normal to 10 degrees below normal, and Sunday night’s snowfall has made for a very unstable snowpack in areas above 1,000 feet. The forecasters at the Chugach Avalanche Information Center report “We are dealing with a dangerous snowpack in the upper elevations, and it is producing unusually large avalanches that have the potential to run into lower elevations. There have been multiple very large human-triggered avalanches this week, and cautious route finding is critical right now.”

Additionally, your fellow viewers continue to send in photos of very large and sharp icicles hanging from roofs and other overhangs. Please be cautious in both trying to remove them from your property as well as walking into and out of such overhangs.

Please stay safe and have a great week.

