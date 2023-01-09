Slow warming to build across the Southern Mainland this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.

Today will likely be the only seasonal day this week across Southcentral, as the active weather to our south will bring the return to warmer conditions. We’ll see overcast skies return tonight into Tuesday, with another band of snow looking possible for Wednesday. It’s looking likely that we’ll only see light accumulation with this next incoming storm, with the highest snow totals likely occurring for the higher elevations.

As the area clouds and snow move back into the region, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s. This will continue to keep the average temperature for January on the warmer side for Anchorage.

Outside of Wednesday, snow looks to take a backseat to the forecast once more. Much like we’ve been dealing with, the Mainland will see seeminly quiet conditions for most of the week, outside of some scattered snow showers.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

