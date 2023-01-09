Slow warming to build across the Southern Mainland this week

Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees above average for Southcentral Alaska
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:03 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.

Today will likely be the only seasonal day this week across Southcentral, as the active weather to our south will bring the return to warmer conditions. We’ll see overcast skies return tonight into Tuesday, with another band of snow looking possible for Wednesday. It’s looking likely that we’ll only see light accumulation with this next incoming storm, with the highest snow totals likely occurring for the higher elevations.

As the area clouds and snow move back into the region, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s. This will continue to keep the average temperature for January on the warmer side for Anchorage.

Outside of Wednesday, snow looks to take a backseat to the forecast once more. Much like we’ve been dealing with, the Mainland will see seeminly quiet conditions for most of the week, outside of some scattered snow showers.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Alaska State Troopers request that anyone with additional information reach out to them
Man charged with sexually abusing 2 children in Wasilla
Ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now...
High temps linked to vanishing snow crabs in Bering Sea
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 photo, a black bear checks out his surroundings in...
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
The Anchorage Health Department is investigating why a Safety Center employee dumped a man in a...
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer

Latest News

Slow warming to build across the Southern Mainland this week
Slow warming to build across the Southern Mainland this week
Snow ends around midnight. Warmer temps as kids head back to school Monday.
A little late evening snow with warmer temps for the week ahead
Snow ends around midnight. Warmer temps as kids head back to school Monday.
A little late evening snow with warmer temps for the week ahead
A little light snow for Anchorage Sunday afternoon and evening. Steadies, heaviest snows stay...
As some snow arrives, the temperatures increase, but so does the avalanche risk