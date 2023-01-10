Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health.

The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9.

Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett said in an email that Deb Etheridge, a former health department employee, will take up the position.

No reason was given for O’Brien’s departure. Bennett said he was unable to comment on personnel matters.

According to Bennett, the department has been mired in a large backlog of state benefits that have affected around 8,000 Alaskan households, leading to delays of three to four months for some families. Social services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and childcare support have been included in the delays.

Kawerak Inc. assists tribal members affected by SNAP delays

Bennett said the work in processing benefits applications continues to be a “top priority” in the health department.

“DPA staff have been working very hard and making progress with the applications,” Bennett said. “The September 2022 application backlog has been cleared and now staff working the oldest applications have moved on to the next month.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening stabbing that left a man hospitalized.
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
GCI is bringing 2gig internet speeds to communities all across Alaska in 2022. The network...
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson...
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
Anchorage police report that one man was arrested for numerous charges on Friday after stealing...
Anchorage police arrest, charge man accused of fleeing in stolen car after theft
In this photo made available by NASA, the space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Latest News

Senator Sullivan spoke at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce about his goals for the state of...
Sen. Sullivan sets legislative priorities for 2023
Anchorage Democrat meets residency rules, judge says
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times
Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage School Board considers changing school start times