Anchorage Democrat meets residency rules, judge says

(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race last fall meets residency requirements to take office.

Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr. has issued the ruling more than two weeks after hearing the case challenging Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong’s eligibility to serve in the Legislature and just over a week before the new legislative session begins. The challenge was brought by Republican Liz Vazquez, who lost the House race in November to Armstrong, plus four others.

The case alleged Armstrong had not met a three-year residency requirement. But Walker found that Armstrong met the residency standard.

