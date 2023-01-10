Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.

“People were doing a good deed, what they thought was a good deed, and it had these really tragic consequences for those 20 birds that got run over,” said Matz. “And we have seen this before in this parking lot.”

People continue to feed the birds at Cuddy Park, despite signs that urge them not to. Fellow biologist Tamara Zeller said many are concerned the birds won’t make it through the winter without a handout, but she said that is not true. Zeller said the birds would find food elsewhere and most would leave the area, even migrate south — a situation that would be much healthier for all concerned.

“Currently there’s no law against it, we’re just hoping people do the right thing,” said Zeller. “If they really do love the birds and love the waterfowl, then they won’t feed them.”

But Matz said there’s another reason too many birds at Cuddy Park is a bad idea — they can spread avian influenzas, and waterfowl are known carriers.

“This year in particular, when we have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza circulating, not only among the birds in Alaska but nationwide, it’s a bad idea to congregate birds together,” she said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife is among the agencies collecting dead birds for testing. Matz said none of the birds which were run over at Cuddy Park tested positive for influenza.

