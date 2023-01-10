Blowing snow hits the northern coast

Snow for parts of Southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas of Southcentral will get to see snow — and perhaps some rain mixing in — on Tuesday. Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valleys are on the edge of the action, so much less likely to see precipitation other than in the flurry form.

Winter weather will impact the northern part of the state, from the central to eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. Winter weather advisory for Deadhorse/Prudhoe Bay and winter weather watch for the Kaktovik area. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected.

A winter weather advisory for snow and blowing snow is in effect for the Yukon Delta, where gusts could hit 45 mph.

And in Southeast, dense fog is the concern. An advisory will be in effect Tuesday morning over numerous Panhandle locations.

Hot spot: Metlakatla with 47 degrees. Cold spot: Tanana with 30 below zero.

