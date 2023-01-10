Kawerak Inc. assists tribal members affected by SNAP delays

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the delays in state public assistance, Kawerak Incorporated, a non-profit consortium of 20 Alaskan Native tribes in the Bering Sea region is stepping up to remind tribal members of its general assistance program.

The promotion of the program comes after Kawerak employees noticed that more families with children started applying to the general assistance program. The program usually serves mostly single persons without dependents, but a rise in family applicants appeared to coincide with the SNAP benefit delays, Kawerak’s vocational rehabilitation and wellness services director Sara Lizak said.

“We’re hearing reports that families — families with children — are going hungry because they haven’t had their SNAP benefits renewed. Eligibility is taking a really, really long time to be renewed. And new applications are being delayed for months and months and months. And it’s, it’s a devastating effect,” Lizak said.

While Kawerak takes pride in providing for its members in need, they also hope that the state benefit system is back on track soon.

“I really hope that the state is able to resolve their understaffing issue soon, because it puts a strain on our program staff when we have to pick up so many, so many families and serve them — when the state has this obligation but isn’t serving them,” Lizak said.

Lizak also spoke about what she thinks the state needs to do to prevent these issues from happening in the future.

“When you cut budgets this drastically to services that are directed to the most needy in our state — families that have fallen on hard times — you can’t expect that there won’t be any backlash or problems,” Lizak said.

Applicants to Kawerak’s general assistance program are required to submit some financial documents similar to what is needed for SNAP benefits, and if approved, may receive a monthly assistance check.

Those living in the Bering Strait region that believe they may qualify for the general assistance program can apply on Kawerak’s website.

